Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defiant Sarkozy tells bribery trial he is the victim of lies

"My life has been giving people a helping hand because I spent 40 years in politics," he told the court. Herzog and Azibert are both on trial with Sarkozy, charged with corruption and influence-peddling.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:33 IST
Defiant Sarkozy tells bribery trial he is the victim of lies

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy told a French court on Monday that he had never engaged in corruption and that he was the victim of lies. Sarkozy is on trial for charges of trying to bribe a judge and influence-peddling, among several charges that threaten to cast an ignominious pall over his decades-long political career.

Taking to the witness stand for the first time, a defiant Sarkozy accused prosecutors of conducting a witch-hunt, using excessive means to snoop on his affairs and withholding evidence. Dressed in a black suit and wearing a blue face mask, Sarkozy told the court: "Permit me to say solemnly ... that I have never committed the slightest act of corruption. Never. Never abused my influence, alleged or real."

Prosecutors say Sarkozy, who led France from 2007-2012, offered to secure a plum job in Monaco for judge Gilbert Azibert in return for confidential information about an inquiry into accusations that the former president had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 election campaign. This came to light, they say, while they were wiretapping conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog after Sarkozy left office in relation to an investigation into alleged Libyan financing of that 2007 campaign.

Sarkozy told the court, as he has previously acknowledged, that Herzog had indeed asked him to give the judge a "helping hand." If he had decided to do so, he continued, it would have been as a favour for his lawyer and close friend, and not in exchange for information from Azibert. "My life has been giving people a helping hand because I spent 40 years in politics," he told the court.

Herzog and Azibert are both on trial with Sarkozy, charged with corruption and influence-peddling. They are also accused of "violating professional confidentiality." All three face up to 10 years in prison and hefty fines if convicted. "I've never lied. But there have been lies (by others) throughout this affair," Sarkozy added.

"What right do they have to drag me through the mud like this for six years. Is there no rule of law?" (Editing by Richard Lough, Andrew Heavens and Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020