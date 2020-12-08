Biden expects to announce pick for on defense secretary on Friday

Biden expects to announce pick for on defense secretary on FridayReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 08-12-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 03:03 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he expects to announce his pick for U.S. defense secretary on Friday and that he could nominate someone for attorney general this week as well.
Biden made the remarks in response to a question from a reporter.
