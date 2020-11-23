Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden to pick Antony Blinken as Secretary of State: Reports

Joe Biden intends to pick his trusted foreign policy advisor and Antony Blinken as the US Secretary of State and Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, media reports said on Monday, as the President-elect is poised to make his first round of Cabinet announcements on Tuesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:36 IST
Joe Biden to pick Antony Blinken as Secretary of State: Reports

Joe Biden intends to pick his trusted foreign policy advisor and Antony Blinken as the US Secretary of State and Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, media reports said on Monday, as the President-elect is poised to make his first round of Cabinet announcements on Tuesday. Blinken, 58, has served as the Deputy Secretary of State in the second term of the Obama administration and National Security Advisor to Biden when he was the vice president.

A strong India-hand, Blinken was the top foreign policy advisor to the Biden campaign. "President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of State, turning to a trusted diplomat and foreign-policy adviser to oversee his work to rebuild US relationships around the globe, according to people familiar with the decision," The Wall Street Journal reported.

"President-elect Joe Biden is planning to announce that he has selected Antony Blinken, one of his closest and longest-serving foreign policy advisers, as secretary of state," The Washington Post said. "Jake Sullivan, another top Biden advisers, is expected to be named as national security adviser, according to two people familiar with the announcement," the daily said.

Last week, Biden said he had decided on his name for the Treasury Secretary. "The announcement of Blinken’s selection is expected by Tuesday at the latest, people familiar with the selection said," the Journal reported.

Blinken also spoke during the virtual celebration of India's Independence Day organised by the Biden Campaign and addressed by Biden himself and his running mate Kamala Harris, who is now the Vice President-elect. "The Vice President (Biden) has long been a champion of stronger ties with India. I saw this firsthand, I started working for him in 2002 on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Then, of course, the Obama-Biden administration and his years as Vice President.

"But if you go back 15 years, Joe Biden had a vision for the future of US-India relations. In 2006, he said, my dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States," Blinken said on August 15 this year during the virtual event. "Well, we're not quite there, but it's a terrific vision, and one that I know, he will act, to realise, as president of the United States. … He was the driving force of the lifting of nuclear sanctions on India, and then the passage of this landmark India civil nuclear deal. And this is something I got to see up close and personal with him in the, in the Senate,” he said.

According to The Washington Post, Biden also plans to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-NZ focus on T20 may change with Windies series: McCullum

New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next years World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are...

Upcoming CL match my only concern: Klopp says Liverpool's record 'doesn't feel like a big moment'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserted that the clubs recent feat doesnt feel like a big moment and his only concern at the moment is the teams upcoming Champions League match against Atalanta. Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Leicester Ci...

Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is very very critical, doctors said. The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for po...

Godrej Interio launches essential range, ushering festivities in India

Launches new products and bouquet of exciting offers targeted at customers to celebrate the commencement of festivities across India MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- As India sets to embrace the festivities, Godrej Interio, India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020