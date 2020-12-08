Iran top court upholds death sentence against dissident journalist Zam

Iran top court upholds death sentence against dissident journalist ZamReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:35 IST
Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Yes, the Supreme Court ... has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case," spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website.
