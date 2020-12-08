Post-Doklam, China developing military camps in depth areas along LAC

Left Menu
It seems the Chinese had been enhancing their preparedness for situations like the ongoing conflict with India on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) soon after the 2017 Doklam crisis as they have developed several military camps in their depth areas all along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

It seems the Chinese had been enhancing their preparedness for situations like the ongoing conflict with India on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) soon after the 2017 Doklam crisis as they have developed several military camps in their depth areas all along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese and Indian troops have been engaged in a standoff position with India since April-May timeframe and are now sitting on the heights upto 18,000 feet in the cold desert area of Ladakh.

"The Chinese have been developing military camps in their depth areas all along the LAC. Around 20 of such camps have been observed with some civilians also around these places," government sources told ANI. Such camps can provide ability to the Chinese Army to better patrol their side of the LAC as well as to react faster to the developing situations in the border areas, they said.

The over two-months long Doklam crisis had taken place in 2017 when India had objected to the Chinese building roads in the Bhutanese areas which would have given them access close to the Chicken's neck area which connects mainland India with the Northeastern states. The stand taken by India had been applauded by the global community as that was probably the first time that some country had taken on China militarily on the territorial issues.

During the ongoing stand off also, the Indian side has more than matched the Chinese aggression and countered its activities in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese have come up with close to 60,000 troops backed by heavy artillery, missile forces and armoured regiments.

India too has moved its might to the highest battlefield in the world and deployed three full mountain warfare divisions on the frontline. (ANI)

