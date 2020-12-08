CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader
The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a look out notice against an accused Anup Majhi alias Lala, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. The notice was issued to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe, spokesperson said.
The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including in West Bengal against illegal coal mining at different places including West Bengal. Search operation were also carried out at different locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP as well against illegal coal mining.
Premises of two general managers of ECL, three officers, unknown officials of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were raided along with that of Majhi. These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.
The spokesman had said no arrests have been made so far.
