Prithviraj BP new collector of Latur

Prithviraj BP new collector of LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST
Indian Administrative Serviceofficer Prithviraj BP was on Tuesday appointed collector ofLatur district in Maharashtra, officials said
He will replace G Sreekanth who has been transferredas managing director of Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation,they added
Prithviraj was serving as chief executive officer ofthe Parbhani Zilla Parishad before the Latur appointment,officials said.
