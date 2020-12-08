Left Menu
"Finally some certainty": Dublin welcomes N.Ireland protocol agreement

Ireland's government welcomed agreement in principle on Tuesday between Britain and the European Union on how the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol will implement checks, regulations and paperwork in the region. The protocol agreed as part of last year's divorce accord to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the EU's Republic of Ireland keeps the British-run region, in effect, in the EU's customs union and single market for goods after Dec. 31 when the rest of the United Kingdom leaves fully. "Good progress!

"Good progress! Will finally provide some certainty on implementation of Brexit Protocol in Northern Ireland. Practical cooperation and flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses," Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

