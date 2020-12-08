Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon orders release, travel ban on businessman tied to Sarkozy case

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:48 IST
Lebanon orders release, travel ban on businessman tied to Sarkozy case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon has ordered the release of a businessman linked to allegations of covert Libyan funding for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign, state news agency NNA said.

The public prosecutor's decision on Monday also imposed a travel ban on Ziad Takieddine, a French-Lebanese national who was detained in Beirut last week based on an Interpol request, it said.

French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Libya's late former leader Muammar Gaddafi provided Sarkozy's successful run for the presidency with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases. Sarkozy denies this.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the ...

Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez discharged from hospital

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020