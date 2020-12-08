Cylinder blast: Rs 2L for kin of dead, Rs 50k for injured

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Tuesday announced Rs two lakh each as assistanceto the families of those who died in the Lalbaug gas cylinderexplosion incident

According to an official statement, those injured inthe incident will get Rs 50,000 from the CM's relief fund

Two persons died and 14 were injured in a fire causedby a cylinder blast in a residential building in Lalbaug hereon Sunday.