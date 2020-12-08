Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Centre consults with states/UTs for cold chain storage of vaccine

In order to augment the cold-chain requirement for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry in consultation with states/Union Territories has assessed the additional requirement for cold-chain storage facilities like walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:11 IST
COVID-19: Centre consults with states/UTs for cold chain storage of vaccine
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan speaking at the Health Ministry press conference in the national capital on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma In order to augment the cold-chain requirement for the storage of COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry in consultation with states/Union Territories has assessed the additional requirement for cold-chain storage facilities like walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators.

"As vaccines are temperature sensitive and these required to be stored at a specific temperature, we estimated the need for additional equipment for the state government/UTs. We are in the process of procuring and supplying them. And the first supply of such additional would start from December 10," the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said here. Presently, the cold-chain system consists of 85,634 equipment for storage of vaccine at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country.

The current cold-chain is capable of storing additional quantities of COVID-19 vaccine required for the first 3 crore healthcare workers and front-line workers. Stating that the Union government has also made implementation preparedness, Bhushan said: "Additional procurement for syringes, needles etc is also on track. Implementation of SOPs in the final stages and we have shared with the state government for their comments."

"Training materials are being finalised and detailed implementation plans will be finalised with state governments in coming days," he added. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in India.

Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma, the official said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...

Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology. Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020