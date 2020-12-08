Britain, EU have "day or two" to avert no-deal Brexit, Irish PM says

Britain and the European Union are facing the prospect of a no trade deal Brexit if an impasse is not broken in the next day or two, particularly in the area of the level playing field, Irish Prime Minster Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

"The situation is very serious, this isn't about choreography as some people might think. There is a very serious issue in terms of level playing field that will be difficult to resolve," Martin told parliament.

"Unfortunately we are facing the prospect of a no-deal Brexit if something doesn't break that in the next day or two. I do have to alert the house to the fact that we could very well be discussing preparations for a no-deal Brexit (at the Dec. 10/11 summit of EU leaders).