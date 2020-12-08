Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU have "day or two" to avert no-deal Brexit, Irish PM says

There is a very serious issue in terms of level playing field that will be difficult to resolve," Martin told parliament. "Unfortunately we are facing the prospect of a no-deal Brexit if something doesn't break that in the next day or two.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:30 IST
Britain, EU have "day or two" to avert no-deal Brexit, Irish PM says

Britain and the European Union are facing the prospect of a no trade deal Brexit if an impasse is not broken in the next day or two, particularly in the area of the level playing field, Irish Prime Minster Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

"The situation is very serious, this isn't about choreography as some people might think. There is a very serious issue in terms of level playing field that will be difficult to resolve," Martin told parliament.

"Unfortunately we are facing the prospect of a no-deal Brexit if something doesn't break that in the next day or two. I do have to alert the house to the fact that we could very well be discussing preparations for a no-deal Brexit (at the Dec. 10/11 summit of EU leaders).

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID, Vijay's selfie, Kohli top Twitter trends in India this year

COVID-19, Tamil actor Vijays selfie with his fans, Virat Kohlis post about Anushka Sharmas pregnancy, Ramayan and Mahabharat were some of the most popular topics of conversations in the country during the year on TwitterAccording to Twitter...

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020