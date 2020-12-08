Left Menu
Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar, Congress leader Ajai Rai, Shailendra Tiwari, Prabhuji alias Prahalad Dwivedi surrendered before a special MPMLA court on Tuesday in connection with a 2015 case for stone pelting on police causing injuries to cops in a violent protest near Laxman Mela ground here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:12 IST
Raj Babbar surrenders before court in 2015 violent protest case, released on surety

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar, Congress leader Ajai Rai, Shailendra Tiwari, Prabhuji alias Prahalad Dwivedi surrendered before a special MPMLA court on Tuesday in connection with a 2015 case for stone pelting on police causing injuries to cops in a violent protest near Laxman Mela ground here. Later, judge P K Rai ordered their release on their furnishing sureties of Rs 50,000 each. After surrender, all the accused had moved an application for recall of a non-bailable warrant, which was issued as they were not appearing before the court despite summons

Police had registered an FIR in connection with the 2015 incident at the Hazratganj police station and after a probe filed charge sheet on December 25, 2015.

