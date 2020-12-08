Left Menu
Kerala man cheated by Thane resident over mask-making machine

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, aThane resident has been booked for allegedly cheating a Keralatrader of Rs 74.50 lakh over supply of a face mask-makingmachine, police said on Tuesday

No arrest has been made so far and further probe wasunderway, a Kasarwadavli police station official said

''The Kochi-based complainant has claimed the accused,a machinery supplier here, took money but failed to keep hispromise of supplying a face mask-making machine manufacturedin China,'' he said.

