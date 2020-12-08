Left Menu
Gondia resident stabs, injures 25-year-old Nagpur woman

A man allegedly stabbed and injured a 25-year-old woman in Rajendra Nagar area of Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said. The womans condition is critical, the Nandanvan police station official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:02 IST
A man allegedly stabbed and injured a 25-year-old woman in Rajendra Nagar area of Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said. The woman's condition is critical, the Nandanvan police station official said.

''Prashant Devendra Bharasagale (24), a resident of Deori, Gondia district, has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder. The woman and the man knew each other from 2019 but the latter started stalking her after she refused his marriage proposal and stopped taking his calls,'' he said. When the woman, who is a nurse, was on her way to work at a hospital here, he attacked her with a knife and inflicted severe injuries on the stomach, head and wrist, he said.

The accused was pinned down by passersby and handed over to police..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

