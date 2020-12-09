Left Menu
Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 01:31 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was "deeply concerned" about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.

