Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdown

Biden's incoming national security aide 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong crackdownReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 01:31 IST
President-elect Joe Biden's incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said he was "deeply concerned" about the continuing arrests and the imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.
