Saudi Cabinet says Palestinian cause is a fundamental Arab issue

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-12-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 01:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's Cabinet renewed on Tuesday the kingdom's stance towards the Palestinian cause that it is a fundamental Arab issue, saying it has not hesitated to defend the cause.

The Cabinet, in its statement, said the cause is still at the top of the issues it supports in its foreign policy. The kingdom also renewed its commitment to support the strategic choice for peace and its adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The cabinet also stressed "on the importance of Israel ceasing to build settlements on Palestinian lands, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an obstacle to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace."

