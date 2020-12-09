Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese government to keep bread subsidy, pledges to come up with plan

At a meeting on subsidy rationing with the central bank governor and an advisor to the president, ministers pledged to draft a plan within a week that would help cut spending while keeping support for some basic goods. With foreign reserves dwindling fast and an end to subsidies looming, Lebanon's leaders have yet to make any substantive moves towards a plan to back imports or help the country's most vulnerable.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 02:04 IST
Lebanese government to keep bread subsidy, pledges to come up with plan

Lebanon's caretaker government agreed on Tuesday that subsidies on bread and essential medicine should be kept, as the country's financial meltdown sends poverty and inflation soaring. At a meeting on subsidy rationing with the central bank governor and an advisor to the president, ministers pledged to draft a plan within a week that would help cut spending while keeping support for some basic goods.

With foreign reserves dwindling fast and an end to subsidies looming, Lebanon's leaders have yet to make any substantive moves towards a plan to back imports or help the country's most vulnerable. Politicians have bickered for months over the formation of a new government as Lebanon hurtles towards what U.N. agencies have warned will be "a social catastrophe".

A statement from Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab's office said attendees had agreed at Tuesday's meeting to study means for reducing the oil bill and providing ration cards. The crisis has already doomed at least half the population to poverty.

A COVID-19 surge and the huge blast at Beirut port, which killed 200 people in August and prompted the cabinet to resign, have piled hardship on the Lebanese. Comments about the removal of subsidies have triggered panic buying in recent months, raising fears of food shortages and growing hunger.

Governor Riad Salameh said last week the central bank could only keep subsidies for two more months. As dollar inflows dried up, the central bank has drawn on already critical foreign reserves to subsidise three key commodities - wheat, fuel and medicine - and a basket of basic goods. The central bank has provided hard currency to those importers at the old peg of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar as the currency crashed by nearly 80% since last year.

Critics, including the World Bank last week, have blamed the ruling elite for failing to chart a path out of the crisis since it erupted more than a year ago.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: John Lennon remembered 40 yrs after his murder; Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK paper and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.John Lennon remembered 40 years after his murderJohn Lennons wife, son, former Beatles band-mates and fans paid tribute to one of the worlds most revered singer-songwriters on Tues...

Ethiopia: UN concern mounts over shortages, child welfare, in ongoing Tigray crisis

Fighting between the national army and regional forces began a month ago, and since then, many people have been living with no electricity, running water, banking or communications. OCHA has raised concerns regarding the lack of essential...

Ghana presidential candidates both confident of win; official results delayed

The two leading candidates in Ghanas presidential election said on Tuesday they are confident of victory based on their own tallies, as the schedule for the announcement of official results was delayed. Ghanas ruling New Patriotic Party NPP...

Science News Roundup: Asteroid sample arrives in Japan; Musk's SpaceX to stage key high-altitude and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odysseySamples of an asteroid 300 million km from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a six-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020