Nitin Gadkari wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 09:59 IST
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday extended greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Gadkari took to Twitter and wished for her long life and good health.
"Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari said in a tweet. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in support of farmers' agitation against the farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.
According to top sources in the party, Congress General Secretary Organisation has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states that in view of the distress caused by Covid-19 pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer's agitation against the "draconian" agriculture bills Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday. (ANI)
