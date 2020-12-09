Bengaluru CCB busts prostitution racket, 4 foreign women rescued

A prostitution racket was allegedly uncovered and four women of foreign nationality have been rescued after a raid conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), said Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Total two raids were conducted by the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday night, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) informed.

"In the second case, a cricket betting racket has been busted, betting was being done for INDvAUS T20 match. Rs 4.5 lakhs have been seized," said Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police. (ANI)