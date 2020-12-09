Taking note of Centre's guidelines, SC says posters should not be affixed outside homes of COVID patients

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said that posters and signage should not be affixed by the authorities outside the homes of COVID-19 patients in the country. The apex court, however, added that such posters can be affixed only in specific cases when the competent authority issues specific directions under the Disaster Management Act.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said this in its verdict on a plea seeking directions to do away with the practice of pasting posters outside the homes of those infected by the coronavirus. The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, disposed of the plea, saying the Centre has already issued guidelines, and therefore, states and union territories should not affix such posters.

The Centre had earlier told the top court that its guidelines do not contain any instructions regarding affixing posters and signage outside the homes of COVID-19 patients, and there cannot be any stigma attached to it.