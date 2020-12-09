Left Menu
UP: Police registers case after celebratory firing video goes viral

Police registered a case after a video of a few people purportedly indulging in a celebratory firing in Meerut, went viral.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:03 IST
Visual from the viral video (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

"A video went viral following which the incident came to our notice. The celebratory firing took place at a function here. We will take an action against those responsible, their license will be canceled," said Arvind Chaurasia, Circle Officer.

In the video, two-three men were seen dancing, indulging in firing and recording a video of themselves. (ANI)

