Man found hanging from tree in UP's Sultanpur

The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Palturam Maurya, they said.

Local residents noticed the body hanging from the tree in Kutta village on Tuesday evening and informed the police, the police said. The body was sent for a post-mortem. A probe is underway to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a murder, they said.