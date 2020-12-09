IG level talk between BSF, BGB begins in Kolkata

The three-day Inspectors General (IG) level co-ordination conference of border guards of India and Bangladesh commenced at Kolkata in West Bengal on Wednesday. It is being held from December 9 to 11. The three-day-long conference of India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is underway at BSF Headquarter South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata.

According to the BSF's official release, the six-member BGB delegation is led by Additional Director General South West Region Jashore Md Zakir Hossain along with the representatives of Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. The BSF delegation is led by South Bengal Frontier IG Ashwini Kumar Singh and the representatives of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"During the meeting matter of mutual interest and Border Management will be discussed," BSF said. (ANI)