Govt approves PM WANI scheme to unleash Wi-Fi revolution
PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface PM WANI would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said.This would entail a complete framework involving multiple elements -- Public Data Office PDO, Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:59 IST
The government has approved a framework for the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks through PM WANI scheme, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday. PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said.
This would entail a complete framework involving multiple elements -- Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers. ''No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres,'' Prasad told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.
The Cabinet has also approved the laying of undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep, he said.
