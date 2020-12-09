Left Menu
Two kill man for 'touching' their food in MP village

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:38 IST
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by two men apparently for touching their food while they were partying together in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased Devraj Anuragi, a Dalit, had gone to attend a party hosted by the accused, Bhura Soni and Santosh Pal, in Kishanpur village under Gaurihar police station area, about 100 kms from the district headquarter, on Monday night.

''As per statements given by the family members of the deceased, Soni and Pal, who are also residents of Kishanpur village, had invited Anuragi for a party at a field,'' Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told reporters. Anuragi's family members told police that after returning home, he told them that Soni and Pal had thrashed him for touching their food, he said.

''Anuragi's kin also claimed that he had injuries on his back suggesting that he was attacked with a stick. Few minutes later (on Monday night), he complained of chest pain and died,'' Sharma said. He said both Soni and Pal are on the run and police are looking for them.

The accused duo has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

