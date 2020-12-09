Priyanka greets Sonia on her birthday
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:41 IST
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wished party interim President and her mother Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Vadra while sharing a Facebook post in Hindi wished her mother. "Happy Birthday, Mother," she said in the post.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wished Gandhi on her birthday. "Birthday greetings to Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
"Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari also said in a tweet. However, Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year amid the ongoing farmers' protest across the country.
In a letter Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state heads of the Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday. (ANI)
