Kerala HC extends stay on CBI probe against Life Mission CEO till Dec 17

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended the interim stay on the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LIFE Mission in the alleged irregularities in its housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur till December 17. The HC will consider CBI's plea seeking the removal of stay on December 17.

The court had in October stayed for two months all proceedings against the CEO of the LIFE Mission on the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with a housing project scam. However, no stay has been issued in the probe against MD, Unitac, who is the first accused. The order was passed on a petition filed by the CEO of the Life Mission, Kerala government, seeking directions to quash the FIR registered by the CBI.

The case pertains to spending the foreign fund against the purpose for which it was aimed. Congress MLA Anil Akkara had filed a complaint to the CBI alleging that various middlemen including state representatives and government officials received Rs 4.5 crores as commission. (ANI)

