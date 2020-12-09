Mumbai: Man held for looting mobile shop; stealing 149 phones

The Mumbai police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 149 mobile phones from a high-end shop here, an official said on Wednesday. The Samta Nagar police apprehended Azmat Ali Sheikh from Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the official said.

The accused and his brother had allegedly looted a high-end shop in the western suburb of Kandivali here last month, decamped with 149 mobile phones and had been on the run ever since, he said. Based on specific information, the accused was traced to Uttar Pradesh, while his brother is still at large, the official said, adding that 46 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

During the probe it was found that the duo had similarly targeted high-end cellphone stores in the city in the past as well, he said.