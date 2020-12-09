Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.Public Data Office PDO will establish, maintain and operate Wi-Fi Access Points and deliver broadband services to subscribers, while Public Data Office Aggregator PDOA will act as an aggregator of PDOs and perform the functions relating to authorisation and accounting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:24 IST
Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

In a bid to fuel broadband internet access across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through public data offices that will not involve any licence, fee or registration. The public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI, and it promises to unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country.

The Cabinet approved setting up of these Public Wi-Fi Networks with a framework involving multiple players -- Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers. ''No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres,'' Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet.

Public Data Office (PDO) will establish, maintain and operate Wi-Fi Access Points and deliver broadband services to subscribers, while Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) will act as an aggregator of PDOs and perform the functions relating to authorisation and accounting. App provider will be responsible for developing application to register users and discover WANI compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in the nearby area and display the same within the app for accessing the internet service.

A Central Registry will maintain the details of app providers, PDOAs, and PDOs. ''To begin with, the Central Registry will be maintained by C-DoT,'' an official release said.

No registration would be required for PDOs, while PDOAs and app providers will get themselves registered with the telecom department through the online registration portal without paying any fee. The registration will be granted within seven days of applying. ''This is expected to be more business-friendly and in line with efforts for ease of doing business. COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high-speed Broadband Internet (data) services to an increasingly large number of subscribers in the country, including areas which do not have 4G mobile coverage. This can be achieved by deployment of Public Wi-Fi,'' the release said.

Further, the proliferation of public Wi-Fi will not only create employment, but enhance disposable income in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost GDP (gross domestic product) of the country, it added..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areas

Germanys health minister said on Wednesday it was important to introduce additional measures in regions with more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.To curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas h...

England returning to Sri Lanka for 2-test cricket tour

England will return to Sri Lanka for a rearranged two-Test cricket tour in January, 10 months after leaving the Asian country as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. Englands players will isolate for three days in Hambantota after a...

New farm laws meant for welfare of farmers: U'khand BJP chief

The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat...

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020