Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns to Dec 14 hearing on pleas seeking loan moratorium extension

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to December 14 the hearing on pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest on term loans in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:27 IST
SC adjourns to Dec 14 hearing on pleas seeking loan moratorium extension
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to December 14 the hearing on pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest on term loans in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, fixed the matter for further hearing to December 14.

Advocate V Giri, appearing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said the task of restructuring of loans can be completed by December 31. The bench then asked Giri to bring some clarifications on the restructuring prescribed time till December 31. Lawyer and one of the petitioners in the case, Vishal Tiwari, said that the submissions of the respondents did not cover his prayers and arguments. Tiwari said recently there is news that IBA has requested RBI to extend the restructuring time period till March 31, 2021.

Tiwari said a resolution plan cannot be completed till December 31. The court told Tiwari that they will hear him after the completion of the respondent. "Matter is adjourned for 14th December," the bench of the apex court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, has completed his arguments in the case and submitted that all kinds of steps and measures have been taken by the Union of India (UOI) to minimise the difficulties and hardships the people had or may be facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, especially the financial one. Earlier, the top court had directed that the bank accounts of persons, as on August 31, should not be declared as non-performing assets until the disposal of the pleas seeking an extension of the moratorium period.

The top court was hearing two pleas filed by Gajender Sharma and lawyer Tiwari, seeking directions to extend the moratorium period to help borrowers in deferring their EMI payment on term loans and for waiver of interest on the loan repayment during the moratorium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areas

Germanys health minister said on Wednesday it was important to introduce additional measures in regions with more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.To curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas h...

England returning to Sri Lanka for 2-test cricket tour

England will return to Sri Lanka for a rearranged two-Test cricket tour in January, 10 months after leaving the Asian country as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. Englands players will isolate for three days in Hambantota after a...

New farm laws meant for welfare of farmers: U'khand BJP chief

The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat...

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020