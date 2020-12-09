Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Scrap godown gutted in fire; none hurt

A scrap material godown was gutted in fire on Wednesday in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. Two fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, he said.The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. Eye-witnesses said they heard sounds of multiple explosions from the fire-ravaged godown.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:38 IST
Maha: Scrap godown gutted in fire; none hurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A scrap material godown was gutted in fire on Wednesday in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted around 2 pm in the godown located at Sonarpada in Dombivali, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Two fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, he said.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. Eye-witnesses said they heard sounds of multiple explosions from the fire-ravaged godown.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areas

Germanys health minister said on Wednesday it was important to introduce additional measures in regions with more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.To curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas h...

England returning to Sri Lanka for 2-test cricket tour

England will return to Sri Lanka for a rearranged two-Test cricket tour in January, 10 months after leaving the Asian country as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. Englands players will isolate for three days in Hambantota after a...

New farm laws meant for welfare of farmers: U'khand BJP chief

The Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused opposition parties of instigating farmers against the Centre for political gains and said the new agri laws were meant for the welfare of the farming community. Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat...

EU to toughen sanctions on Turkish drilling, draft summit statement says

The European Union will impose sanctions on more Turkish individuals and companies responsible for drilling in contested waters in the Mediterranean, according to a draft statement prepared for EU leaders to agree at a summit on Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020