Maha: Scrap godown gutted in fire; none hurt

A scrap material godown was gutted in fire on Wednesday in Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said. No casualty was reported, he said.

The blaze erupted around 2 pm in the godown located at Sonarpada in Dombivali, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Two fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, he said.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. Eye-witnesses said they heard sounds of multiple explosions from the fire-ravaged godown.