No UK PM could accept current EU demands, says Johnson

then they want the automatic right ... And I don't believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept."

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:42 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no British leader could sign up to the demands the European Union are "currently insisting on", adding that while there is a trade deal to be done, the country would prosper without one.

"Our friends in the EU are currently insisting that if they pass a new law in the future with which we in this country do not comply ... then they want the automatic right ... to punish us and to retaliate," he said in parliament.

"And secondly, they are saying that the UK should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters. And I don't believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept."

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

