Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Delhi govt to reconsider order reserving 80 pc ICU beds for Covid patients

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:43 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to reconsider order reserving 80 pc ICU beds for Covid patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued the order after when it was apprised by the counsel of the petitioner, Association of Healthcare Providers, that 2,360 of the 5,081 ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients were lying vacant.

The court asked the Delhi government to consider the submission made by the petitioner and file a response in the matter. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for December 15. Additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that it will review the situation and urged the court to take up the matter after 10 days.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of the petitioner, countered the submission made by the Delhi Government calling it "delay tactics". On November 12, a division bench of the Delhi High Court had vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the order reserving 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India, had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government. The stay was challenged by the Delhi government before a division bench. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver ...

617 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, death toll nears 5K

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 4,980 in Punjab with 16 more fatalities, while 617 new cases raised the infection tally to 1,57,928 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin. Six new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were reported fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020