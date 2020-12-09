Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver and collect money from the punters.

Police said Rs 4.5 lakh was seized from his possession. He was allegedly running the racket using a mobile application.