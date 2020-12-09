Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League LPL. He was allegedly running the racket using a mobile application.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:05 IST
Bengaluru resident held for running cricket betting racket

Police arrested a man for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and inviting punters to bet on the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). According to police, the man, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested when he was on the way to deliver and collect money from the punters.

Police said Rs 4.5 lakh was seized from his possession. He was allegedly running the racket using a mobile application.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries. Modi ...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...

Romania's ruling Liberals will propose finmin Citu for PM

Romanias ruling National Liberal Party will propose incumbent Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister in political consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, two senior party sources close to the nomination process said.It...

MEA organises tour of heads of missions to Hyderabad biotech companies

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday organised a tour of heads of missions and their representatives to the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020