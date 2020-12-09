Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:08 IST
U.S. designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Kai, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

Staff at French energy major Totals Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.The strike will start on Thursday at 0600 a.m. local time 0500...

COVID-19: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15

Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and se...

Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow.The Russian, whose name,...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020