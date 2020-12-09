Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC vacates order restraining courts from hearing disputes related to BCCI, state cricket bodies

Narasimha, who was then assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, was appointed as the mediator for resolving pending disputes related to cricket administration at the BCCI.A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, took note of submissions of various lawyers on behalf of state cricket bodies and decided to vacate the order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:11 IST
SC vacates order restraining courts from hearing disputes related to BCCI, state cricket bodies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated its order restraining other courts from hearing disputes related to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and state cricket associations. The apex court, on March 14, 2019, had restrained all other courts across the country from entertaining or proceeding with any matter pertaining to cash-rich BCCI and state cricket associations till the court-appointed mediator and senior advocate P S Narasimha submitted his report on pending disputes. Narasimha, who was then assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, was appointed as the mediator for resolving pending disputes related to cricket administration at the BCCI.

A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, took note of submissions of various lawyers on behalf of state cricket bodies and decided to vacate the order. All those petitioners, who have asked for various reliefs which could be decided by the high courts, have been now permitted to go to the respective high courts to avail their remedies, Narasimha said.

The top court took note of the fact that a large number of applications have become infructuous as the reliefs, sought in them, have already been granted in the mediation process. The apex court has now posted some pending interim applications for hearing in the third week of January next year. The apex court, while appointing Narasimha as the mediator, had said that he will hear the parties on the issues raised by them and make recommendations to the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for BCCI. ''In case the parties are not satisfied, this court will hear the matter,'' the bench had said and had asked him to look into the issues raised by several cricket associations about release of funds to them and make appropriate recommendations to the CoA.

In 2017, the apex court had appointed CoA, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of BCCI and implement the court-approved recommendations of Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

Staff at French energy major Totals Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.The strike will start on Thursday at 0600 a.m. local time 0500...

COVID-19: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15

Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and se...

Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow.The Russian, whose name,...

Bison strays into residential area in Pune; dies after rescue

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents, and died after being captured by a forest team, officials said. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune territ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020