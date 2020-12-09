1 held for killing man over argument

A man who used to play tabla at a gurdwara here has been arrested for allegedly killing its 'granthi' over an argument, police said on Wednesday. Ravinder Singh was a head 'granthi' (priest) in the gurdwara at R K Puram area and used to play harmonium, while Darshan Singh used to play tabla, police said.

Around 8 am on Friday, Ravinder Singh objected to Darshan Singh not playing properly and a verbal argument ensued, following which the latter hit him with the tabla on his head, police said. When Ravinder Singh's wife came to the rescue, Darshan Singh attacked her also and fled from the spot, police said.

The two were rushed to a hospital, where Ravinder Singh succumbed to his injuries. During a search, the suspect was spotted on a deserted stretch near Nagina in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district and was arrested on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. PTI NIT HMB.