Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albanians protesters demand interior minister's resignation

Albanian authorities have imposed several lockdown measures including prohibiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and an overnight curfew to try to prevent a surge of new cases.Protesters said the rally was not political, but some opposition supporters were seen among them.

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:53 IST
Albanians protesters demand interior minister's resignation

Several hundred Albanians protested Wednesday to demand the resignation of the interior minister after the killing of a 25-year-old man a day earlier. Media reported that protesters threw objects at police officers and the interior ministry building and at least one police officer, a protester and a journalist were injured in sporadic clashes while people tried to enter the ministry.

Klodian Rasha was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew a day earlier after not responding to police calls to stop. Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj said police were investigating how the incident occurred.

Hundreds of protesters defied rain and the government rules prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, rallying first at the interior ministry and then along the boulevard at the prime minister's office. Albanian authorities have imposed several lockdown measures including prohibiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and an overnight curfew to try to prevent a surge of new cases.

Protesters said the rally was not political, but some opposition supporters were seen among them. In April next year Albania holds parliamentary election.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says defense secretary nominee Austin would honor civilian leadership of military

President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday his defense secretary nominee, retired General Lloyd Austin, would honor and respect the principle of civilian leadership over the U.S. military, even though Austin has not been retired from servi...

Agreement elusive on U.S. coronavirus relief as bipartisan group releases plan details

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that lawmakers were still striving for agreement on COVID-19 aid, as a bipartisan group released details of their proposal and the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote ...

FACTBOX-Here's where Biden and Republicans in Congress might work together

Republicans in Congress are likely to try to block the more progressive elements of U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens economic agenda, including plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans, increase funding for childcare, and f...

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020