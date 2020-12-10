Left Menu
Development News Edition

Widespread regional challenges pervasive in Central Africa

Insecurity continues to plague Central Africa, the UN envoy for the region told the Security Council on Wednesday, highlighting concern for cross-border violence.

UN News | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:02 IST
Widespread regional challenges pervasive in Central Africa

Special Representative François Louncény Fall cited recent visits to Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo in updating ambassadors on the Secretary-General’s semi-annual report covering the UN Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA).

Western Cameroon in crosshairs

Despite UNOCA’s efforts to promote conflict prevention measures, Mr. Fall acknowledged that armed elements in Cameroon’s north and southwest are now targeting civilians.

And while expressing his appreciation for the commitment of Cameroon’s national authorities’ work towards the reconstruction and development of the region, he maintained that for it to succeed, “dialogue and the cessation of hostilities” must be the priority.

Dividends of peace

The UN envoy expressed particular concern over extremist fighters loyal to Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin, “with an increase in the number of attacks and kidnappings”.

“Terrorist groups have continued to step up their attacks in Cameroon and Chad”, he informed, saying that “one cannot overemphasize the need to address the crisis...in a holistic manner”.

He underscored the importance of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience of Boko Haram-Affected Areas, which despite the pandemic, has been finalized and pointed out that the hardest-hit eight territories are now developing their own plans of action.

Mr. Fall appealed to the Council for resources to implement the strategy so that the populations there can enjoy the dividends of peace and also “strengthen their resilience in the face of radicalization and violent extremism”.

Regional links

Drawing parallels between the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel, the UN envoy argued the need for joint monitoring and coordinated responses.

He upheld the importance of establishing links between the UN Integrated Strategy for the Sahel and the regional strategy for the Lake Chad Basin to “avoid duplication, use resources more effectively and ensure that the two strategies are mutually reinforcing”.

Maritime security

Spotlighting “drug trafficking, trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants”, Mr. Fall bemoaned maritime organized crime in the Gulf of Guinea.

While commending individual measures and bilateral cooperation undertaken by regional States to address the situation, he underscored that “responses to security threats...will not be effective unless they are coordinated between Central Africa and western Africa”.

Other pressing issues

As voting preparations are underway in several Central African States, the regional envoy lauded successful elections in Cameroon and encouraged the country to adopt “political dialogue frameworks”.

Turning to the COVID pandemic, Mr. Fall noted that while infections are largely under control in the region, there are a few instances of worrying rises that are stretching national capacity.

In closing the Special Represented affirmed that conflicts between farmers and herders continue in Central Africa and echoed the Secretary-General’s appeal to governments and local communities to continue working together to address common challenges.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Lawsuits pile up as U.S. tackles Big Tech's market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of U.S. states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Facebook is the second big tech company to face a major legal antit...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm at continuing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abiy A...

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. With the filing of the twin lawsuits, Facebook becomes the second big tech...

Italian parliament gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys two houses of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11. Las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020