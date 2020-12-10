Jaish militant held in J-K's Budgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:09 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in Budgam district of the union territory, officials said on Thursday. Tariq Ahmad Bhat was arrested during a 'naka' checking late on Wednesday night, the police officials said.
They said a pistol and some incriminating material were recovered from his possession. Bhat had reportedly joined militant ranks in September this year.
