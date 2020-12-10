National News Schedule for Thursday, Dec 10 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building followed by prayers and his speech; LS Speaker Om Birla, Hardeep Puri and other leaders to speak too-Stories related to old and new Parliament buildings -Developments related to farmers protest-COVID-19 vaccine updates NCR -Farmers' protest updates-Delhi BJP MLAs, councillors to join dharna of mayors outside CM's residence NORTH -Farmers' protest updates from Haryana and Punjab-Rajasthan: Elections for village pradhans, zila parishad heads SOUTH -Karnataka Assembly session EAST -BJP chief J P Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and hold press conference-TMC to come out with report card of Mamata Banerjee govt-West Bengal CM to hold rally WEST -Hearing in Bombay HC on Arnab Goswami's plea against FIR and chargesheet filed by Alibaug police in suicide abetment case-Mumbai sessions court hearing on bail pleas filed by Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad case PTIDV