NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:10 IST
National News Schedule for Thursday, Dec 10 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building followed by prayers and his speech; LS Speaker Om Birla, Hardeep Puri and other leaders to speak too-Stories related to old and new Parliament buildings -Developments related to farmers protest-COVID-19 vaccine updates NCR -Farmers' protest updates-Delhi BJP MLAs, councillors to join dharna of mayors outside CM's residence NORTH -Farmers' protest updates from Haryana and Punjab-Rajasthan: Elections for village pradhans, zila parishad heads SOUTH -Karnataka Assembly session EAST -BJP chief J P Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and hold press conference-TMC to come out with report card of Mamata Banerjee govt-West Bengal CM to hold rally WEST -Hearing in Bombay HC on Arnab Goswami's plea against FIR and chargesheet filed by Alibaug police in suicide abetment case-Mumbai sessions court hearing on bail pleas filed by Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad case PTIDV
- READ MORE ON:
- Hardeep Puri
- J P Nadda
- BJP MLAs
- Stan Swamy
- Om Birla
- Alibaug
- Diamond Harbour
ALSO READ
Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer, also seeks bail
Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer
Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer; also seeks bail
NPRD to send sipper to Taloja jail for Stan Swamy, urges other disability orgs to do same
NIA rejects reports of seizing Stan Swamy's sipper as 'false and mischievous'