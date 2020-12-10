Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWS SCHEDULE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:10 IST
NEWS SCHEDULE

National News Schedule for Thursday, Dec 10 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building followed by prayers and his speech; LS Speaker Om Birla, Hardeep Puri and other leaders to speak too-Stories related to old and new Parliament buildings -Developments related to farmers protest-COVID-19 vaccine updates NCR -Farmers' protest updates-Delhi BJP MLAs, councillors to join dharna of mayors outside CM's residence NORTH -Farmers' protest updates from Haryana and Punjab-Rajasthan: Elections for village pradhans, zila parishad heads SOUTH -Karnataka Assembly session EAST -BJP chief J P Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and hold press conference-TMC to come out with report card of Mamata Banerjee govt-West Bengal CM to hold rally WEST -Hearing in Bombay HC on Arnab Goswami's plea against FIR and chargesheet filed by Alibaug police in suicide abetment case-Mumbai sessions court hearing on bail pleas filed by Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad case PTIDV

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD

The national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Thursday. Jammu and Kash...

Japan to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines and is considering purchasing dry ice in bulk as it prepares to protect its population from the virus, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Japan has agreements to ...

M&M expects drop in production, sales volume at auto division & MVML in last quarter

Mahindra and Mahindra MM is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of micro-processors. MM sai...

Williamson to miss New Zealand's 2nd test vs West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child. Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020