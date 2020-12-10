Left Menu
Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mexico's Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcotics operations. Just a few days after it was unveiled, the Senate passed the bill defining what constitutes a foreign agent and mandating that foreign powers must share any information such agents obtain with Mexican authorities or face penalties.

The law now passes to the lower house of Congress. The initiative does not specifically target the United States, but was pitched by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after a diplomatic row over the arrest of a former Mexican defense minister in Los Angeles in October on drugs charges.

Lopez Obrador threatened to review security cooperation following the detention of ex-army chief Salvador Cienfuegos. U.S. prosecutors in mid-November dropped all charges against him, pointing to "sensitive" foreign policy considerations. Ricardo Monreal, Senate leader of Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), said several times the new legislation was not aimed at any one country or agency.

But he acknowledged it was of particular relevance to relations with Mexico's neighbors, notably the United States. Monreal focused much of his address to the Senate on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on whose orders Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles two months ago.

DEA operations in Mexico were not transparent, Monreal said, noting that while the number of offices it runs is known, how many agents it has in the country is not. No longer could foreign agents be allowed to operate with impunity, he argued. Making foreign agents share all information with their Mexican counterparts is likely to concern U.S. officials, who say many Mexican institutions are infiltrated by cartels.

