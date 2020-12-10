Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Jumblatt sees no "white smoke" soon on government

A prominent Lebanese politician said on Thursday it seemed there would be no "white smoke" soon to signal the formation of a new government, indicating more deadlock after the prime minister-designate presented a draft cabinet line-up.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:20 IST
Lebanon's Jumblatt sees no "white smoke" soon on government

A prominent Lebanese politician said on Thursday it seemed there would be no "white smoke" soon to signal the formation of a new government, indicating more deadlock after the prime minister-designate presented a draft cabinet line-up. Four months since Lebanon's last government quit in the wake of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, main parties have been unable to agree on a cabinet even as the country sinks deeper into a crippling financial crisis.

Saad al-Hariri, who was named in October to form the new government, gave President Michel Aoun his cabinet line-up on Wednesday, saying the atmosphere was positive. Aoun's office said the two had agreed to try to bridge the gap between their proposals.

"It appears the white smoke over the government will not be released soon as a result of further testing to adopt the best vaccine to deal with the crisis," Walid Jumblatt, Lebanon's dominant Druze politician, wrote on Twitter, referring to the traditional signal that a new pope has been chosen. The financial crisis came to a head last year as the result of decades of corruption and bad governance. Poverty will engulf more than half the population by 2021, the World Bank has warned.

Major decisions have been set to one side amid the political paralysis, notably what to do about subsidies on basic goods including fuel, which are being imported using the central bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves. The deadlock has also obstructed a French initiative aimed at addressing the crisis. President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Lebanon later this month, his third trip since the blast.

A senior political source said most parties were not really satisfied with the line-up presented by Hariri, though their complaints were "limited to a certain portfolio or name". "This is not something that could not be overcome."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; If current one fulfilled India's needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations: PM.

New Parliament to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat If current one fulfilled Indias needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations PM....

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

China strongly opposes S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from equity, bond indexes

China said on Thursday it strongly opposed SP DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ...

Russia reports 27,927 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 45,280....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020