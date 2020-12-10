Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar asks govt agencies to collectively fight pollution in Delhi

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday asked all government agencies in Delhi to collectively fight the pollution problem in the national capital and called for strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:53 IST
Prakash Javadekar asks govt agencies to collectively fight pollution in Delhi
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday asked all government agencies in Delhi to collectively fight the pollution problem in the national capital and called for strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management. "Pollution in Delhi has to be fought by all agencies together, then only Delhiites will get some relief from it. I request all agencies for strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management," Javadekar tweeted.

The Minister also informed that the Central Pollution Control Board has issued a fresh directive to various agencies in the national capital for strict compliance to regulations on mitigation of dust emanating from construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region. "The @CPCB_OFFICIALhas issued a directive to Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi State PWD, DDA, CPWD, DMRC, NHAI & MTNL for strict compliance to regulations on mitigation of dust emanating from construction & demolition activities in Delhi NCR," the Minister said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed all the Municipal Corporations and local bodies in the national capital region and other cities with air quality 'poor' and worse, to take steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday. As per State Election Commission, while the total...

New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; If current one fulfilled India's needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations: PM.

New Parliament to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat If current one fulfilled Indias needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations PM....

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

China strongly opposes S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from equity, bond indexes

China said on Thursday it strongly opposed SP DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020