Prakash Javadekar asks govt agencies to collectively fight pollution in Delhi

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday asked all government agencies in Delhi to collectively fight the pollution problem in the national capital and called for strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management. "Pollution in Delhi has to be fought by all agencies together, then only Delhiites will get some relief from it. I request all agencies for strict compliance of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management," Javadekar tweeted.

The Minister also informed that the Central Pollution Control Board has issued a fresh directive to various agencies in the national capital for strict compliance to regulations on mitigation of dust emanating from construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region. "The @CPCB_OFFICIALhas issued a directive to Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi State PWD, DDA, CPWD, DMRC, NHAI & MTNL for strict compliance to regulations on mitigation of dust emanating from construction & demolition activities in Delhi NCR," the Minister said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed all the Municipal Corporations and local bodies in the national capital region and other cities with air quality 'poor' and worse, to take steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads. (ANI)