Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Following are today's

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:55 IST
Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Following are today's

commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2600-3200: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 8500-10000:Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 3200-3600: Medium 3000-3500: Onion Big 3000-3600: Medium 2500-3000: Small 2000-2500:Tamarind 8000-16000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 2800-3200:Wheat 2500-2800 Turmeric 8000-9500: Turdhal 8800-10300:Greengramdhal 9200-9800: Black gram dal 9600-12600: BengalGramdhal 6200-7000: Mustard 5600-6200: Gingely 11000-11500:Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 9000-10000: Copra 10000-10500

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil(10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.PTI DVR SSPTI PTI

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Latest News

Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday. As per State Election Commission, while the total...

New Parliament to be testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; If current one fulfilled India's needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations: PM.

New Parliament to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat If current one fulfilled Indias needs, new one will fulfil its aspirations PM....

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

China strongly opposes S&P DJI to remove Chinese firms from equity, bond indexes

China said on Thursday it strongly opposed SP DJI removing Chinese firms from equity and bond indexes, saying it is another example of the United States using national power to oppress Chinese companies.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ...
