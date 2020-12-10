Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Following are today's

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Following are today'sPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:55 IST
commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2600-3200: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 8500-10000:Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 3200-3600: Medium 3000-3500: Onion Big 3000-3600: Medium 2500-3000: Small 2000-2500:Tamarind 8000-16000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 2800-3200:Wheat 2500-2800 Turmeric 8000-9500: Turdhal 8800-10300:Greengramdhal 9200-9800: Black gram dal 9600-12600: BengalGramdhal 6200-7000: Mustard 5600-6200: Gingely 11000-11500:Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 9000-10000: Copra 10000-10500
Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil(10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.