Krishna Janmabhoomi: Court to hear plea on Jan 7

A Mathura court will hear on January 7 a civil suit seeking ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land and removal of the mosque situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The matter was adjourned after District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur was not available today.

The court had on October 16 admitted the plea seeking to remove the mosque, situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. On September 30, a Mathura civil court had refused to admit a suit to remove an Idgah "built on Krishna Janmabhoomi". The court of the civil judge had dismissed the suit, filed by advocate Vishnu Jain, citing a bar under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The suit blamed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for demolishing a Krishna temple, built at the "birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura, in the year 1669-70 AD" and raising the "Idgah Mosque" in its place. (ANI)