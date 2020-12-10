Left Menu
Development News Edition

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Court to hear plea on Jan 7

A Mathura court will hear on January 7 a civil suit seeking ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land and removal of the mosque situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:15 IST
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Court to hear plea on Jan 7
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Mathura court will hear on January 7 a civil suit seeking ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land and removal of the mosque situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The matter was adjourned after District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur was not available today.

The court had on October 16 admitted the plea seeking to remove the mosque, situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. On September 30, a Mathura civil court had refused to admit a suit to remove an Idgah "built on Krishna Janmabhoomi". The court of the civil judge had dismissed the suit, filed by advocate Vishnu Jain, citing a bar under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The suit blamed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for demolishing a Krishna temple, built at the "birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura, in the year 1669-70 AD" and raising the "Idgah Mosque" in its place. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Shirdi

Police detained social activist Trupti Desai and some other members of her outfit at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were going to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a civi...

Britain says it's back as major trade force as it signs Singapore deal

Britain said it was re-emerging as a major trade force as it signed a free trade deal with wealthy city-state Singapore on Thursday, its latest agreement globally as it prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31. Th...

Jewar airport: Swiss developer selects four-company consortium to design passenger terminal

Swiss developer Zurich Airport International has selected a four-company consortium to design the passenger terminal for the greenfield Noida airport in Jewar, one of its top officials said on Thursday. We conducted a design competition whe...

Britain says it's back as major trade force as it signs Singapore deal

Britain said it was re-emerging as a major trade force as it signed a free trade deal with wealthy city-state Singapore on Thursday, its latest agreement globally as it prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020