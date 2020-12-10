Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britons may need visas to stay in EU over three months -French minister

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday. Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated. "Whatever happens on Jan. 1, we will be in a different universe. We are ready," Beaune said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:31 IST
Britons may need visas to stay in EU over three months -French minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday. Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated.

"Whatever happens on Jan. 1, we will be in a different universe. We are ready," Beaune said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic ...

Cameroon ruling party wins control of almost all regional councils

Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...

Nokia-Vi Business partnership to help enterprises in digital transformation

Nokia has collaborated with Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. VIL, to help enterprises digitally transform, improve operational efficiency and enhance business agility with best-in-class technology solutions.Through this...

Cong boycotts K'taka assembly proceedings to protest passage of anti-cow slaughter bill

Opposition Congress in Karnataka boycotted the proceedings of the legislative assembly on Thursday, the last day of the winter session, in protest against the introduction and passage of the anti-cow slaughter bill, despite repeated request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020