Britons may need visas to stay in EU over three months -French minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:31 IST
British citizens may need visas for stays in the European Union longer than three months, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday. Beaune said the matter was still being negotiated.
"Whatever happens on Jan. 1, we will be in a different universe. We are ready," Beaune said.
