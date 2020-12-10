Two killed in road accident in UP

Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on a highway here amid reduced visibility due to dense fog, police said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar (45) from Umri Begumganj area and his nephew Karan Kumar (18), they said.

Sunil and Karan had come to Wazirganj to attend an event. They were headed back home when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Bahraich-Ayodhya highway on Wednesday night as there was reduced visibility due to dense fog, the police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver who fled from the spot, they said..