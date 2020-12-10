Mumbai: Four nabbed for attacking, robbing food delivery agent

Four persons, three of them minors, were nabbed for allegedly beating up a food delivery agent and robbing him in Vakola area of the city, police said on Thursday. The police on Tuesday arrested Satish Yallappa Kunchikurve (28), a habitual offender with at least 49 cases, from his home in Dharavi, an official said.

According to the police, Kunchikurve along with three minors had allegedly attacked and robbed the food delivery agent on Kalina-CST Road last month. The accused had decamped with the victim's mobile phone, wallet and debit cards, using which they withdrew money from the ATM and celebrated the birthday of one of the minors, the official said.

A case was registered in this regard at Vakola police station and based on the CCTV footage, the accused were identified and apprehended, he said, adding that further probe is underway..